Some leaders quit Cong moment they receive notices from agencies: Venugopal

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal on Monday said some leaders quit the party the moment they receive notices from Central investigating agencies and 'fall at the feet of BJP and Union government.'



Venugopal, who is AICC general secretary (Organisation), however, hailed leaders like Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and said according to him, he defeated the alleged pressure exerted by BJP through various agencies.

Citing the example of Shivakumar, he further said the Karnataka Deputy CM was a leader who had shown the courage to continue in the party despite being jailed for no reason by Central agencies.

While many other leaders quit Congress when they received notices from Central investigating agencies and surrendered (before the BJP-led Union government), Shivakumar declared the Indian National Congress is his mother and he won't leave the party.

"Shivakumar was sent to prison...Sent to Tihar jail for no reason. He was told that he would be freed if he was ready to leave the party. I am aware of those who told him about it. But he told them that the Indian National Congress is like his mother, and he won't quit it," Venugopal said.

The AICC general secretary, who is contesting from Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, was speaking during a campaign programme attended by Shivakumar.

He said Shivakumar was a leader who showed courage to tell his political opponents that he wouldn't leave his party, even though he was jailed for months.

Some leaders could not say so, and they easily surrender and fall at the feet of political opponents when they receive notices (from investigating agencies), Venugopal further said.

"I am really happy for Shivakumar," he added.

Venugopal also slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his continuous criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He reiterated that if Vijayan was trying to please anyone by criticising Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has no issue with it.

"The Congress is on a mission during the Lok Sabha polls...and that is to reclaim India, the country that loves and cares for everyone. For that, we have to win the maximum number of seats," the senior leader added.

Venugopal is contesting against LDF's A M Arif, the present MP, and BJP's Shobha Surendran.