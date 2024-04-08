Sensex (    %)
                             
LS elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today

The PM will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19

Modi, Narendra Modi, Indian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

With only a fortnight to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to kick off the party's election campaign in Chhattisgarh on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Bastar.
Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap said on Sunday that the Prime Minister would start the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad rally, which is starting from Bastar.
"Prime Minister's Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Maharally is starting here from the land of our Bastar. He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win 11 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. The BJP has already fixed a target of 400 and will achieve that target. Tomorrow, the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will come along with our Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai," the Chhattisgarh Forest Minister said.
The BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap from Bastar constituency, whereas the Congress nominated its senior tribal leader and former minister Kawasi Lakhma to contest the Bastar (ST) seat in Chhattisgarh, replacing its sitting MP Deepak Baij, who is also the president of the state Congress unit.
Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.
The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats.
In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Modi govt Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Bastar Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

