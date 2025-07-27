Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Centre refutes Congress's allegations on organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh

Centre refutes Congress's allegations on organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh

The commerce ministry said the aspersions cast against the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) were baseless and unwarranted

Photo: Bloomberg

The Congress on Saturday demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into an alleged scam in the sale of normal cotton as organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Sunday refuted the Congress's allegations regarding irregularities in organic cotton certification, calling the remarks unfounded and misleading.

The commerce ministry said the aspersions cast against the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) were baseless and unwarranted.

"Generalised allegations against a robust regulatory system of the country for a particular crop/region/group of operators only serve to undermine the credibility of legitimate regulatory institutions and the broader organic movement in India," the ministry said in a statement.

The Congress on Saturday demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into an alleged scam in the sale of normal cotton as organic cotton in Madhya Pradesh.

 

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that India's image is being hurt globally as the country has lost credibility in the certification of organic products.

Also Read

Mangoes, Mangoe

Centre approves price deficiency payment scheme for AP's Totapuri mangoes

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

25-minute Delhi-Gurugram commute? Centre mulls direct express corridor

x, Twitter

Centre shows fake 'Supreme Court of Karnataka' account in HC against X

Supreme Court

SC raps govt over NIA trial delays, says bail likely without special courts

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi seeks ₹1,500 cr from Centre to revamp roads, decongest key corridors

"It may be mentioned that in a press briefing by an opposition leader yesterday (Saturday), unfounded, unsubstantiated and misleading aspersions are being cast against the Organic Certification programme, the NPOP," it said.

The ministry's arm Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), it said, is committed to ensuring that the organic certification system under the NPOP is credible, transparent, and clear.

"Wherever credible evidence of non compliances/wilful violation of organic standards have been brought to light, APEDA had undertaken extensive investigation and taken concrete measures. All such matters are subjected to structured investigation following principles of natural justice. Any certification body or operator found violating norms is penalised as per NPOP regulation," the ministry said.

The NPOP was launched in 2001 by the ministry to promote exports of organic products and APEDA acts as its secretariat for the implementation.

The system of grower group certification was launched in 2005, as it was felt necessary to cater to small and marginal farmers.

Third party certification is a mandatory requirement for export of organic products. The NPOP standards for crop production have been recognised by the European Commission and Switzerland as equivalent to their country's standards and are also accepted by Great Britain. There is an MRA for organic products with Taiwan.

At present, there are 37 active certification bodies operating in India, which include 14 state certification bodies.

"Herein, it is clarified that APEDA or the Department of Commerce does not extend any subsidy to farmers taking up organic cultivation under the NPOP. The figure of Rs 50,000 per hectare and the further wrongly imputed calculations have no basis," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Don't know the actual reason behind Dhankhar's resignation: Kharge

(Screengrab from X: @narendramodi): PM Narendra Modi addresses address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Congress, Congress flag

Congress stages protest demanding SIR not be conducted in West Bengal

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

BJP urges K'taka govt to act against firms selling fake seeds, fertilisers

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress highlights background to Sindoor debate, Trump's ceasefire claims

Topics : Centre Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon