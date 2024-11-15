Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / PM Modi wants to destroy constitution, alleges Rahul at Jharkhand rally

PM Modi wants to destroy constitution, alleges Rahul at Jharkhand rally

Gandhi also alleged that Modi works for the welfare of billionaires and not the poor

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Press Trust of India Bermo (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to destroy the Constitution which is the "soul of the country".

Addressing a poll rally at Jharkhand's Bermo in Bokaro district, Gandhi also alleged that Modi works for the welfare of billionaires and not the poor.

"The Constitution is the soul of the country. Prime Minister Modi says it is blank inside. Look at this, it has contents. He says Rahul shows a red book; its content is important and not the colour," he said, displaying a copy of the constitution.

The BJP has been accusing the Congress leader of displaying a "fake" copy of the constitution with blank pages at an event in Maharashtra recently.

 

"PM Modi wants to destroy the constitution, but no power can do it," Gandhi said at the rally.

He alleged that Modi worked for the welfare of billionaires in the country and privatised institutions, colleges, industries, hospitals and ports.

More From This Section

Hemant Soren, Hemant

CM Soren wishes J'khand foundation day, says BJP 'blocking illustration'

Hemant Soren

BJP using money garnered from paper leaks to fund poll campaign: Soren

election, vote, voting, Karnataka Polls, Karnataka Election

Jharkhand polls 2024: Over 28% candidates have criminal cases against them

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Sonia Gandhi's 'Rahul plane' to crash in Jharkhand: Home Minister Amit Shah

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

No one can remove reservation: Kharge reacts to PM Modi's allegation

"He handed over the country's wealth to 25 capitalists. PM Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore of debt of industrialists but did not do anything for the poor people, farmers and Dalits," Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

PM Modi rendered the country's youths unemployed through GST and demonetisation, he alleged.

The Congress, if voted to power, will ensure caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on the reservation, Gandhi said.

"If we are voted to power in Jharkhand, we will raise the reservation of STs to 28 per cent from the present 26 per cent, SCs to 12 per cent from the 10 per cent at present and OBCs to 27 per cent from the existing 14 per cent," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi leaves for Delhi in another aircraft after his IAF plane developed snag, says official

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

INDIA bloc to remove 50% quota cap, BJP-RSS spreading hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

PM serving interests of billionaires at expense of poor: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Buch scandal not just insider trading, it is conflict of interest: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Maharashtra election: Current govt handed over Dharavi to Adani, says Rahul

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Constitution Indian constitution BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon