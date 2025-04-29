Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Strengthening party at grassroots our priority: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge

Strengthening party at grassroots our priority: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also praised the Rajasthan unit of the Congress, saying it was doing good work in the state and everyone was working unitedly

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Kharge said he interacted with the workers, district presidents and state executives (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said efforts are underway to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Talking to reporters after the Congress executive meeting at Totuka Bhawan here, Kharge said if the party is strong at the division, block and district levels, it will become strong at the national level.

He also praised the Rajasthan unit of the Congress, saying it was doing good work in the state and everyone was working unitedly.

"We are going to the grassroots level to strengthen the organisation. The efforts of all the leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are to strengthen the party," he said.

 

Asserting that the Congress has appointed district-wise observers, Kharge said, "Our effort is to keep the Congress organisation strong from villages to the cities".

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh

Kejriwal, BJP created false CWG scam, must apologise to Cong: Jairam Ramesh

Ravi Shankar Prasad,Ravi Shankar

'Do you control your party?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad to Rahul, Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge lashes out at PM Modi for skipping all-party meet on Pahalgam attack

K Chandrashekar Rao,KCR,Chandrashekar

KCR slams Congress at party's 25th anniversary, vows political comeback

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong slams govt over rising 'inequality', cites World Bank poverty report

Kharge said he interacted with the workers, district presidents and state executives.

After the executive meeting, Kharge, along with organisation general secretary K C Venugopal, left for Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Kharge addressed the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally here.

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Omar, J&K AssemblyOmar Abdullah, Omar, J&K Assembly

Won't use Pahalgam for statehood demand: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah, Omar

'Won't demand statehood at this time, failed as hosts': Omar Abdullah

Premiumshiv sena, balasaheb thackeray

Shifting political equations: The new normal in Maharashtra's power play

V Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji, Ponmudy resign as TN ministers; Thangaraj makes comeback

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

AP liquor scam: Remand note alleges Rs 3,200 cr fraud involving YSRCP

Topics : Congress mallikarjun kharge Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon