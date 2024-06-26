Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suggested to CWC that Rahul should be Leader of Opposition in LS: K'taka CM

The decision on Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was announced soon after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief M Mallikarjun Kharge's residence last night

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Congress party and INDI Alliance will grow stronger under his leadership, he said | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congratulating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for occupying the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said it was he who had suggested and moved a proposal at a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, urging him to take up the role.
The decision on Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was announced soon after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief M Mallikarjun Kharge's residence last night.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"At the (Congress) working committee meeting I had suggested and moved a proposal that Rahul Gandhi should accept the post of Leader of Opposition. To face the BJP government and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi I had urged that you (Rahul Gandhi) should become the Leader of Opposition and so did the working committee and others. Rahul Gandhi accepting this responsibility is good in the interest of the country," Siddaramaiah said.
While speaking to reporters here, he said: "I congratulate him wholeheartedly for taking this responsibility."
 

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said it was the wish of the people and the demand of the party workers that Gandhi should accept this responsibility.
Congress party and INDI Alliance will grow stronger under his leadership, he said.
"On behalf of the INDI Alliance and on behalf of the people of the country I would like to congratulate Rahul Gandhi for accepting our demand. It is not his wish, it is the wish of the people of the country. He has accepted it. I would like to congratulate Sonia Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for taking the bold decision and for insisting on him (Rahul) to accept this responsibility," Shivakumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Working Committee Siddaramaiah Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon