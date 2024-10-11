Business Standard
Swearing-in ceremony of new BJP govt to be held in Panchkula next week

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15

The party ended up with its best ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. (Image: X@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15.

Preparations are underway for the event in Panchkula, a senior official said on Friday.

The official said a tentative date for the oath taking is October 15.

"We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg told PTI over phone.

A district level committee has also been formed under the DC's chairmanship for making necessary arrangements for the oath ceremony.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

 

Sources said the event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including many chief ministers, of the party-ruled states.

The party ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress.

The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

Earlier this week, BJP has unexpectedly clinched a succeccful victory consecutively for the the third time in Harayana. 

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

