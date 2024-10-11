Business Standard
Nayab Singh Saini likely to be sworn in as Haryana CM on October 15

Haryana's Cabinet can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister. Several Dalit BJP leaders, like Krishan Lal Panwar and Krishan Kumar, are under consideration for ministerial roles

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Nayab Singh Saini is expected to take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana on October 15. To ensure a smooth ceremony, a 10-member committee, led by the Panchkula District Commissioner, has been established by the chief secretary to oversee the arrangements.

The process of forming the government began with Saini’s meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi. He also held discussions with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who served as the BJP’s election in-charge for Haryana.

Haryana Cabinet composition

Haryana’s Cabinet can have up to 14 ministers, including the chief minister. Several Dalit BJP leaders are being considered for ministerial roles, including Krishan Lal Panwar and Krishan Kumar. Panwar, a member of the Rajya Sabha, secured victory from the Israna constituency, while former MLA Krishan Kumar won from the Narwana Assembly seat.
 

In addition to Panwar and Kumar, other senior leaders under consideration for ministerial positions include Rao Narbir Singh, who won from Badshahpur, and Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul. Additional names being discussed are Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Shruti Choudhry (Tosham), Arti Singh Rao (Ateli), Jagmohan Anand (Karnal), Ghanshyam Dass (Yamunanagar), Krishan Lal Middha (Jind), Shyam Singh Rana (Radaur), Vipul Goel (Gurugram), Harvinder Kalyan (Gharaunda), Nikhil Madaan (Sonipat), and Arvind Kumar Sharma (Gohana).

In a historic development, the BJP is set to form its government in Haryana for the third consecutive term. In the Assembly elections, the BJP secured 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal managed just two seats. Both the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced significant losses in this election cycle.

Saini contested from the Ladwa Assembly constituency, winning by a margin of over 16,000 votes. During the campaign, the BJP indicated that Saini would be their candidate for the chief ministerial position if the party emerged victorious. Saini took over from Manohar Lal Khattar in March this year, just months before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

