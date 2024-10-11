Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP will sweep upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: JP Nadda

BJP will sweep upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: JP Nadda

The Union Heallth Minister was here to offer prayers after the party's victory in the polls

JP Nadda, Nadda

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bilaspur (HP)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Haryana, the BJP would also sweep the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Friday.

Nadda, who paid obeisance at the Shri Naina Devi temple here, said the people were happy with the performance of the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Talking to a group of reporters, Nadda said the BJP had achieved a lot in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and credit for this goes to the people and the almighty.

The Union Heallth Minister was here to offer prayers after the party's victory in the polls.

 

"The party would also sweep upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand," he said.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections.

The BJP also made notable gains in Jammu and Kashmir by winning 29 of the 90 seats. The National Conference-Congress combine is set to form government in the Union territory.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Ahead of polls, Maharashtra eyes Rs 15 lakh OBC 'non-creamy layer' limit

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

30 students fall ill after suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Pune

reservations

NCBC suggests inclusion of many Maharashtra communities in central OBC list

PremiumCecile Beliot, chief executive officer of Bel Group (left) and Varun Berry, executive vice-chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries

20% of Indian families buy cheese once a year: Bel Group CEO Beliot

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra receives LoI to develop port project worth over Rs 4,000 cr

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Maharashtra Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon