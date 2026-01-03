Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches DMK manifesto portal ahead of 2026 polls

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches DMK manifesto portal ahead of 2026 polls

The portal will enable people from all sectors of society to submit ideas and suggestions for the party's election manifesto

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks during the inauguration of the expansion of 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' to government-aided schools in urban areas across the state, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday launched the DMK Election Manifesto Portal 2026 at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

The portal will enable people from all sectors of society to submit ideas and suggestions for the party's election manifesto.

At the event held at Kalaignar Hall, Stalin introduced the official email ID, WhatsApp number and social media platforms of the DMK Election Manifesto Drafting Committee. He said members of the public, including traders, farmer, government employees, professionals and youth, can share their views and expectations, which will be considered while preparing the manifesto.

 

Addressing the gathering, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said, "This manifesto should be the people's manifesto, which is what our leader advised us. Suresh Sambandham have created a portal, and we are going to launch it today, where people can give inputs. We thank our leader who came to launch the portal today. I also thank our CM for coming here after a big announcement on pensions."

Kanimozhi noted that the DMK's election manifestos have consistently focused on fulfilling promises made to the people. She said the newly launched portal would enable common citizens from any sector to speak, write or upload their suggestions.

"Our election manifesto has always been a manifesto that fulfils our promises. Today, we are launching a portal where common people who may be from any sector can talk, type and upload their inputs. Using AI, the portal will give us a recommendation," she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday accused the Congress of exposing what it termed the DMK government's "failure model" in Tamil Nadu.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan cited remarks by a Congress affiliate on rising state debt, questioned the stability of the Congress-DMK alliance, and demanded responses from Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Tamil Nadu are among few states where the Assembly elections will be held later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections DMK

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

