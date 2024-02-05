INDIA will easily win vote of confidence in J'khand Assembly: Jairam Ramesh

Given the two day special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, which begins today, the Ranchi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the assembly building | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the INDIA bloc will easily prove the alliance's majority on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

The two-day Assembly session will begin today. The newly formed Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand willl seek a trust vote.

The Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh taking to the social media platform, X, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was planning 'horse-trading' in the state.

"On 28th January, Nitish Kumar resigns as CM of Bihar. On 28th January, Nitish Kumar is sworn in as CM of Bihar and given time till Feb 12 for proving his alliance's majority on the floor of the Assembly. On 31st January, Hemant Soren resigns as CM of Jharkhand. On 2nd February, Champai Soren is sworn in as CM of Jharkhand and given time till Feb 5th to prove his alliance's majority on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly. Clearly the G-2, the PM and HM, are thinking that 'horse-trading' will be quicker in Jharkhand than in Bihar. They are in for a big shock. The INDIA group will easily win the vote of confidence today in Jharkhand and the BJP's attempts at breaking RJD and INC in Bihar will also fail miserably," Jairam wrote on X.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test.

Amidst the political unrest in the state, triggered by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest by Directorate of Enforcement officials in an alleged land scam case, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on February 3.

As per an official order, restrictions will be imposed from Monday at 8:00 am until Tuesday at 10:00 pm.

As per district administration officials, the directives prohibit any form of procession, rally, demonstration, or encroachment in the specified area, the circular stated.

The order prohibits the gathering of five or more individuals, except for government officials, employees engaged in official duties, and participants in judicial and religious activities.

The directive explicitly restricts the carrying or brandishing of any kind of weapons, including firearms, ammunition, or any other arms. It further prohibits the display or use of items such as sticks, rods, bows and arrows, and other traditional weapons.

The order emphasizes the importance of maintaining public peace and tranquillity during the legislative session.

These stringent measures come into force as part of the security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the special session and to prevent any untoward incidents in the new Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building.