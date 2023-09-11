All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar

An all-party meeting has been convened in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Addressing a rally in Kolhapur city, nearly 380 km from Mumbai, on Sunday he said several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help.

"While giving the reservation to the Maratha community, it must be ensured that Other Backward Classes are not affected. Only discussions and meetings will solve this issue," Ajit Pawar added.

An all-party meeting is called in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the quota issue, he said.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on hunger strike for the last 13 days demanding Kunbi status, which effectively means OBC quota, for all Marathas.

The rounds of talks between the state government and Jarange have remained inconclusive so far.

