Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

All-party meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar

Addressing a rally in Kolhapur city, nearly 380 km from Mumbai, on Sunday he said several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help

Ajit Pawar

"While giving the reservation to the Maratha community, it must be ensured that Other Backward Classes are not affected. Only discussions and meetings will solve this issue," Ajit Pawar added.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An all-party meeting has been convened in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.
Addressing a rally in Kolhapur city, nearly 380 km from Mumbai, on Sunday he said several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help.
"While giving the reservation to the Maratha community, it must be ensured that Other Backward Classes are not affected. Only discussions and meetings will solve this issue," Ajit Pawar added.
An all-party meeting is called in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the quota issue, he said.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on hunger strike for the last 13 days demanding Kunbi status, which effectively means OBC quota, for all Marathas.
The rounds of talks between the state government and Jarange have remained inconclusive so far.

Also Read

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

Ajit Pawar reaches EC, says he's NCP chief, stakes claim to party symbol

Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation meeting today

Ajit Pawar's rebellion: How it happened and what lies ahead for NCP leader

Should give up its dream...: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at Cong

G20 Summit: Spotlight on Konark Wheel; India's digital prowess on display

Why is the DMK camp so composed over 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy?

Do not read too much into Prez Xi's absence from G20: Alfredo Montufar-Helu

Politics of handouts: Freebies walk thin line between welfare and wasteful

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ajit pawar All-party meet Maratha quota Maratha reservation Mumbai

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon