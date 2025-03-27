Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Thackeray dubs 'Saugat-e-Modi' as 'Saugat-e-Satta', slams BJP's 'hypocrisy'

Thackeray dubs 'Saugat-e-Modi' as 'Saugat-e-Satta', slams BJP's 'hypocrisy'

Maharashtra BJP president and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while speaking in Nagpur, defended the 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai/Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday criticised the BJP for its 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative for Muslims, labelling it as 'Saugat-e-Satta' intended solely for the upcoming Bihar elections, a remark that prompted strong response from the ruling party, which insisted it does not harbour anti-Muslim or anti-Christian sentiments.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of hypocrisy, arguing when the Shiv Sena (UBT) garnered significant support from Muslim voters in the Lok Sabha polls last year, the BJP condemned him for supposedly abandoning Hindutva, coining phrases like "Satta Jihad."  "But now, the same people have reversed their position," he said.

 

Questioning the sincerity of the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' programme, Thackeray asked, "Will this 'Saugat-e-Satta' (gift of power) be limited to the Bihar elections (scheduled in 2025-end), or will it have a lasting impact? The BJP should also declare that it has given up Hindutva."  In response, Maharashtra BJP president and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while speaking in Nagpur, defended the 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative, which aims to support minorities, and criticised Thackeray's comments.

The programme, launched ahead of Eid next week, aims to distribute food items, including vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar, as well as salwar-suit fabric for women, in the minority community.

Responding to Thackeray's criticism, Bawankule reiterated the BJP's commitment to inclusivity, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed Eid greetings to all 'deshbhakts' (patriots) during Ramzan. Accordingly, the BJP's minority unit has initiated this programme (Saugat-e-Modi) for Muslims."  Thackeray, however, accused the BJP of fostering communal tensions, claiming, "Muslims face police action, their homes are burnt, and Hindus are incited to instigate riots against them."  The former CM further added, "The BJP has spread poison against Islam for years, and now it seeks the Muslim community's votes...The BJP should clarify whether it wants to offer poison or food to Muslims."  Expressing his scepticism, Thackeray said he would like to see images of BJP Hindutva advocates visiting Muslim households to distribute 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Oppn leaders write to Speaker over 'disregard' for Parliamentary procedure

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul says he's never allowed to speak in Parl as INDIA bloc meets Speaker

Parliament

Economic policies in India are made for 'Bombay club', says RJD MP AD Singh

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit RSS founder Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30

MK Stalin

Will badly affect Muslims: TN Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Bill

Topics : Uddhav Thackeray BJP Hindutva Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon