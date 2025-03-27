Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to visit RSS founder Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30

PM Modi to visit RSS founder Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30

PM Modi will visit these memorials on March 30, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters here on Thursday

New Delhi: In this image provided by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with Lex Fridman, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30 and lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre.

The memorials of Hedgewar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's second Sarsanghchalak M S Golwalkar are located at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur's Reshimbagh area.

PM Modi will visit these memorials on March 30, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters here on Thursday.

During the visit, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, he said.

 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also attend the programme.

"This is the first time that a sitting prime minister will be visiting the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises," a scholar well-versed with RSS history told PTI.

He said late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the memorial in 2007, but he was not the prime minister at that time.

Modi earlier visited the memorial as a "pracharak", but he is visiting the place for the first time after becoming the prime minister, he said.

Modi will also visit Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956, Bawankule said.

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

