Business Standard

Capturing institutions Cong culture, we believe in 'Sabka Sath': BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his comment that RSS and BJP have captured all institutions in the country

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Sunday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comment that RSS and BJP have captured all institutions in the country and said that capturing the institutions is the culture of Congress.

Thakor said that the BJP believes in Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi work.

Rahul Gandhi has recently claimed that the RSS and the BJP have captured all institutions in the country and that the Constitution exists only in name.

Speaking to ANI Jugal Thakor said, "I don't think, it is right to react to Rahul Gandhi's statement because he does not know what is RSS and what is BJP and how they work."

"It should be known to him who imposed emergency and who kept the whole country under control. Our culture is to take people together, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi works on this," Jugal Thakor told ANI

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat further said that it's been 8.5 years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and in all these years people have elected him and made him sit on the post of the Prime Minister, he has not captured the post. The policy of capturing the institutions has been of the Congress and he (Rahul Gandhi) should look into their own history. What are Congress people doing?

Jugal Thakor sharply reacted on rebellion in the Congress party after the new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's name Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced and said that "This tells the difference between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. I would like to say that even after getting 156 seats in Gujarat, BJP unanimously finalised one name of Bhupendra Patel and there was no problem. But out of 68 seats Congress got only 40 seats and in that too there is a tussle for the CM post and then they allege that BJP tries to break us."

"Congress is not able to unite its people and giving lecture to the people and alleges that BJP divide us" he added.

Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 15:39 IST

`
