'Pilot has no intention of leaving Cong', says Rajasthan Minister Murari

Rajasthan state minister Murari Lal Meena has brushed aside the speculation of former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot forming his own party, and has termed them baseless.

IANS Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Meena on Monday said that Sachin Pilot has no intention of leaving the Congress. "We are all soldiers of the Congress party. Two leaders (Gehlot and Pilot) have met the party high command. We all will fight together," he added.

Meena is from the Pilot camp and was with him in Manesar during the rebellion of 2020.

"Every year, on June 11, we all gather to pay tributes to Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary. He was a farmer leader. A condolence meet is organised every year and so is the case this year too," he said, adding that the speculation of Pilot forming another party is baseless.

It needs to be mentioned here that speculation is rife that Pilot will form an independent party on June 11.

While these are just speculations and no one, either Pilot himself or any one from his camp, has confirmed this. It's for sure that Pilot's followers have now set all their attention on the next move of their leader.

"As of now, it is being seen that Gehlot and his team has ignored Pilot and his demands; so we are also looking upon our leader at what next step he takes. This is because there are polls coming in the next six months and we need to set our ground,"

Meanwhile, another leader said that the Congress government will be repeated if Gehlot and Pilot contest elections together. "Gehlot has chalked out schemes which are being loved by each segment. The only thing we want now is patch-up of Gehlot and Pilot to realise our dream of bringing our government back," he added.

--IANS

arc/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Pilot rajasthan

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

