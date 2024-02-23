Those not in 'hosh' are calling youth 'nasheri, says PM Modi in Varanasi

Sensex (    %)
                        
Gandhi had recently said that in Varanasi he observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of the youth of Uttar Pradesh is intoxicated, he had added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

In an apparent attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "drunk men" on Varanasi roads remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those who are not in "hosh" (senses) themselves are calling the youth "nasheri" (intoxicated).
Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation of development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Modi said Uttar Pradesh had been left behind in development for decades due to the politics of "parivarvaad", corruption and appeasement.
"Member of Congress' 'shahi-parivar' is calling the youth of Varanasi 'nasheri' (intoxicated)," Modi said, without naming Gandhi.
"Those who are not in 'hosh' themselves are calling the youth 'nasheri'," he added.
Gandhi had recently said that in Varanasi he observed some youths inebriated, lying on the streets, and dancing at night. The future of the youth of Uttar Pradesh is intoxicated, he had added.
In his address, Modi said the speed of development of Varanasi has increased in the last 10 years.
Noting that in the 10 years as the MP, Varanasi has made him a 'Banarasi', Modi said he was committed to improving the lives of the people of Kashi.
Highlighting his government's work for farmers and the poor, he said animal husbandry is a medium to make women self-reliant and a support for small and landless farmers.
"I remain vocal for locals to advertise small artisans. Modi is the ambassador of small farmers and entrepreneurs," the prime minister added.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

