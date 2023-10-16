close
PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who began a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram, asserted that the Congress had ushered in peace in the insurgency-hit northeastern state with the signing of a peace accord in 1986

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more concerned about happenings in Israel than in Manipur, which has been riven by an ethnic conflict since May this year.
Addressing a rally near Raj Bhavan here after undertaking a 2-km-long padayatra through the city roads, he said that neighbouring Manipur is no longer a unified single state, but has been divided into two states on ethnic lines.
Gandhi, who began a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram, asserted that the Congress had ushered in peace in the insurgency-hit northeastern state with the signing of a peace accord in 1986.
"It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India is so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict) but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed," he said.
"The idea of India that respects each other, is tolerant, learns from other ideas, religions and languages and that loves itself as a whole... That is the idea of India which is under attack by the BJP.
"They (BJP) attack different communities, religions and languages. They spread hatred and violence in the country. They spread arrogance, lack of understanding and this is completely against the idea of India," he added.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly is scheduled on November 7.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election Congress BJP Manipur

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon