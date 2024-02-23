Sensex (    %)
                        
India moving towards development by adopting messages of Sant Ravidas: PM

In his address, the prime minister also hit out at the opposition 'INDIA' bloc, claiming that its members were exploiting people in the name of casteism

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is moving rapidly on the path of development by adopting the messages of Sant Ravidas.
Modi was speaking at a function here to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. Varanasi is Modi's parliamentary constituency.
"On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab... Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab," he said.
In his address, the prime minister also hit out at the opposition 'INDIA' bloc, claiming that its members were exploiting people in the name of casteism.
"They care for the well-being of their families, cannot think about the welfare of Dalits and tribals," Modi added.
Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

