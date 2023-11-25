Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Rahul Gandhi's panauti jibe at PM Modi below the belt, says Amit Shah

He was replying to a query posed at a press meet here on 'panauti' remark made in election campaigns

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama had recently termed Gandhi's remarks as despicably poor.'

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Describing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "panauti" comments against Prime Minister Modi as below the belt', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said people will give befitting reply to it in the upcoming assembly elections.
Whenever below the belt language was used about the Prime Minister, people have given a befitting reply in whichever state in the country. I am confident that voters of Telangana would give a fitting reply through voting on this language which is below the belt, Shah said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was replying to a query posed at a press meet here on 'panauti' remark made in election campaigns.
A Hindi slang, "panauti" loosely refers to someone who brings bad luck.
Rahul Gandhi had used the "panauti" barb against Modi during his poll speech in Rajasthan after the PM had attended the World Cup cricket final that India lost to Australia after 10 consecutive wins in the tournament.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama had recently termed Gandhi's remarks as despicably poor.'

She alleged that he is continuing the Congress tradition of calling all abusive names of the Prime Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti' jibe at PM

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

Cong focuses on minority appeasement, Modi govt on welfare of tribals: Shah

BJP accuses Rahul of poll code violation with his X post, seeks EC's action

Rajasthan polls to start at 7 am, over 300,000 vote via postal ballot

Steady progress over the years but election fight still tough for women

Steady progress over the years but election fight still tough for women

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

Topics : Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Politics

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon