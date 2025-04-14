Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / TMC's Kunal Ghosh alleges Murshidabad violence linked to some conspiracy

TMC's Kunal Ghosh alleges Murshidabad violence linked to some conspiracy

There's an allegation that with BSF's help, a conspiracy is underway to malign Bengal and create unrest, which the BJP and Opposition can exploit for political gains, said TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Kunal Ghosh

Some sections of Central agencies, a section of BSF and a section of two or three political parties were involved in this conspiracy: Kunal Ghosh (PTI: Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday claimed that violence in Murshidabad district may be part of a larger conspiracy involving select elements from Central agencies, a section of the Border Security Force (BSF), and some political parties.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "We are receiving some inputs that there was a larger conspiracy behind those incidents (Murshidabad violence). Some sections of Central agencies, a section of BSF and a section of two or three political parties were involved in this conspiracy. With the help of a part of BSF, there was a gap in the border.

He further added," Some miscreants entered, created chaos and were given safe passage to return. I use the words 'border' and 'with the help of a section of BSF'; whether it is true or not, there is a need for proper investigation. The local people are not finding any known faces. Who are the masterminds? Police are taking some steps against some people. But from where did the main masterminds come from and where did they go?"

 

"There is an allegation that with the help of BSF, there is a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign West Bengal and create some sins in those areas. So that the BJP and the Opposition can use those sins for their political gains. BJP has no issue here. You see in the post of BJP, they have used some pictures. We have pointed out most of the pictures are from other states, and they are using it as Murshidabad," he asserted.

TMC leader further asserted, "They are trying their best to provoke the people of Bengal, but under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, our state government and our party are trying our best to fight out the conspiracy and keep it normal."

Meanwhile, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent violence in the Murshidabad district, saying that if the BJP forms the government in the state, strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

He acknowledged the special bench of the Calcutta High Court for ordering the deployment of Central forces in Murshidabad, which he said helped bring the situation under some control.

He also urged the Hindu community to unite and fight democratically in the upcoming Assembly elections to prevent West Bengal from becoming "like Bangladesh."

Three people were killed in the Murshidabad district in violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the police said on Saturday.

West Bengal Police have arrested 150 individuals in connection with the Murshidabad violence. According to a police statement, adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, Suti, and other affected areas to maintain order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

