Uniform Civil Code to be implemented soon in Uttarakhand, says CM Dhami

The cabinet approved the recommendations in a meeting under the chairmanship of Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that his government is going to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) soon in the state.
"The draft has been prepared by the draft committee. Soon we will implement this..." Dhami said.
On December 22, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the recommendations of the five-member panel formed to prepare the draft of the UCC in the state.
The cabinet approved the recommendations in a meeting under the chairmanship of Dhami.
However, the committee has yet to submit its detailed report to the government.
The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who currently heads the Delimitation Commission of India.
Other members of the committee include retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.
The BJP went into the 2022 Assembly elections in the state, promising the enforcement of uniform civil laws in Devbhoomi.
Earlier, weighing in on the proposed rollout of the UCC across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country cannot run on two laws and the Uniform Civil Code was in keeping with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution.

Topics : Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand Supreme Court BJP

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

