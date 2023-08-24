Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

MP Cabinet expansion on cards, 3 to 4 new members likely to get in

Three to four new members are likely to be inducted in the cabinet of Chouhan, whose current term in office started in March 2020, said the BJP leader

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to expand his cabinet soon, a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday, an exercise planned just months ahead of assembly polls.
Three to four new members are likely to be inducted in the cabinet of Chouhan, whose current term in office started in March 2020, said the BJP leader.

The names of ex-ministers Rajendra Shukla -- a Brahmin leader and the MLA from Rewa in the Vindh region and Gaurishankar Bisen -- the legislator from Balaghat in the Mahakoshal region who is chairman of the MP Backward Class Commission, have almost been finalised for induction in the cabinet, he said.

Deliberations are on between Chouhan and senior party functionaries over the induction of Rahul Singh Lodhi and former MP minister Jalam Singh --- both from the OBC community who make up more than 45 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population, said the BJP leader.

Lodhi, a first-time MLA from Khargapur in Tikamgarh district in the Bundelkhand region, is the nephew of senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti. Jalam Singh, the MLA from Narsinghpur in the Mahakoshal region, is the younger brother of Union minister Prahlad Patel. Currently, the state ministry has 31 members, including the CM.

As per constitutional norms, the number can go up to 35, that is 15 per cent of the strength of the MP assembly which has 230 members. The last ministry expansion took place in January 2021. Meanwhile, Shukla and Bisen have reached Bhopal.
When contacted, Shukla declined on comment on the likely cabinet expansion. A Raj Bhavan official on Thursday told PTI that the state government has not yet sent any communication regarding oath-taking ceremony. The expansion is being done on recommendation of the BJP' central leadership to beat anti-incumbency, balance caste equations and address regional aspirations in the state, where polls are due by the year-end, party insiders said.

According to Manish Gupta, resident editor of a leading Hindi daily, anti-incumbency is palpable in Mahakoshal, Vindh and Bundelkhand regions of eastern Madhya Pradesh.

He said the BJP had put up a good show in Vindh and Bundelkhand regions in the 2018 polls, but its performance was below par in Mahakoshal. Representation of MLAs from these regions was almost negligible in the cabinet. People are feeling their regions have been neglected in cabinet representation.

Inclusion of MLAs from Mahakoshal and Bundelkhand in the ministry would prove useful for the BJP in the assembly polls," Gupta opined. Chouhan became CM for the fourth term after the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Telangana elections: Shah to address rally, review preparations in state

Rajasthan elections: 'Geh-loot sarkar' in state says Anurag Thakur

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

BRS MLC Mahender Reddy set to be inducted into Telangana cabinet: Reports

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Politics

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon