Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Uproar in LS over deportation of Indians from US, House adjourned till 2 pm

Uproar in LS over deportation of Indians from US, House adjourned till 2 pm

Raising slogans against the government, opposition members trooped into the Well of the House

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid vociferous protests. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid vociferous protests by opposition members on the issue of deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon after the first adjournment of the day, the opposition members were on their feet trying to raise the issue. Congress members had submitted notices to move adjournment motions.

Raising slogans against the government, opposition members trooped into the Well of the House.

BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm after laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

 

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was in turmoil when it convened for the day. Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitating members by saying that the government has taken note of their concerns seriously.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: S Jaishankar to address House at 2 pm over deportation of Indians

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Both Houses adjourned till noon after ruckus on deportation of Indians

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Gogoi moves adjournment motion in LS on deportations of Indians by US

Microfinance, mutual fund

FinMin seeks proposals for 2nd supplementary demands for grants for FY25

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Neither UPA nor NDA solved unemployment issue, says Rahul Gandhi

"The issue is serious. It is a matter of foreign policy. The government has taken it seriously. The foreign country also has its own rules and regulations. You can raise your issues at 12 noon and allow the Question Hour to run smoothly," he said.

Birla said the Question Hour is important.

"People have chosen you to raise their issues in the House but you are resorting to protests. This method is not good," he said.

With the first question of the day marked for Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad, Birla said, "You are not allowing the member of your associate party to raise his issues. You are systematically disrupting House. This is not good."  The protesting members ignored the Speaker's pleas and continued protesting, following which Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday. This was the first batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of those deported, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

UCC can't become political instrument to keep country in polarisation: Cong

Congress, Congress flag

Unwarranted delay in conducting Census hurting many social policies: Cong

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh calls Trump's Gaza plan 'bizarre' and 'unacceptable'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says country has moved on from lost decade

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams govt over 'thoughtless clearance for Teesta dam rebuild'

Topics : Budget session Lok Sabha Parliament Deportations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon