Business Standard
Vote for AAP to build new Haryana: Sunita Kejriwal at Hisar rally

Assembly polls in Haryana are due later this year and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will contest all the 90 seats in the state

Sunita Kejriwal, Sunita, Kejriwal wife

Calling Arvind Kejriwal "Haryana ka laal", she said the Delhi chief minister was raised in Hisar. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hisar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP government in Haryana of "not undertaking any development work" in the last 10 years and asked the people to vote for the AAP in the upcoming assembly polls to build a "new Haryana".
Assembly polls in Haryana are due later this year and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will contest all the 90 seats in the state. The party has contested several polls in Haryana, but it has yet to taste electoral success in the state.
Addressing a gathering here, Sunita Kejriwal asked the people to press the button with the 'jhadu' (AAP's poll symbol) symbol on election day to build a "new Haryana" while asserting that the AAP government in Delhi has "transformed" government schools and hospitals and made electricity free.
"In the last 10 years, what development has been done in Haryana by the BJP?" she said, adding that the people of Haryana must ensure that the saffron party does not win even a single seat in the upcoming elections.
Calling Arvind Kejriwal "Haryana ka laal", she said the Delhi chief minister was raised in Hisar.
"He was born on August 16, 1968, and it was 'Krishna Janmashtami' that day. It cannot be a coincidence... I feel that God wants to get something big done through your son," she said.

"Arvind ji started from zero and first, he floated his own party and then became the CM of Delhi in the first election he fought," she said, adding that the AAP leader did things which the established parties and leaders could never do.
It was the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi that opened Mohalla Clinics for the welfare of the people. Is there any other party that has done so much work, she said.
"Because of this, (PM) Modi ji is jealous of Kejriwal. As he (Modi) cannot do such things, Modi ji has put Kejriwal ji into jail in a fake case... Modi ji has put your son in jail," she said.
"There was a similar situation in Bangladesh as all opposition leaders had been put in jail. Then there was a massive rebellion and the prime minister had to flee the country," she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dared Haryana by putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail.
"I am the daughter-in-law of Haryana and Hisar. I want to ask you, will Haryana tolerate this insult? Kejriwal is a lion. He will not bend before Modi," she said.
It is not about Kejriwal, it is about Haryana's honour, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sunita Kejriwal AAP Haryana election BJP

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

