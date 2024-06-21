ED acting as if Kejriwal 'most wanted terrorist in India': Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal lashed out at the ED for challenging her husband's bail order in the high court, accusing it of acting as if the AAP national convener was the "most wanted terrorist in India".

Speaking in south Delhi's Bhogal where Delhi Water Minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits.

"It was only yesterday your chief minister got bail. In the morning, the order was supposed to be uploaded. Even before the order was uploaded, the ED approached the Delhi High Court. This happened as if Kejriwal is the most wanted terrorist in India," Sunita Kejriwal said.

"Dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits. The ED does not want to give anyone liberty and has gone to the high court against the chief minister demanding a stay (on his bail). The high court's decision is yet to come. We hope the high court will deliver justice," she added.

Before reaching Bhogal, Sunita had also accompanied Atishi and other AAP leaders to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Sunita also read out a message from Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, in which he expressed hope that Atishi's 'tapasya' would be successful.

The chief minister said he was immensely pained by seeing on TV the plight of the people facing water shortage amid the ongoing intense heatwave, he said.

"It's our culture to provide water to the thirsty. Delhi gets water from neighbouring states. We hoped support of neighbouring states in such intense heat. But, Haryana reduced Delhi's water share.

"Although there are governments of different parties in the two states but is this time for politics over water," he said, referring to the BJP that is in power in Haryana.

The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the trial court order granting bail to the chief minister till it hears the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the relief granted to him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Enforcement Directorate mentioned its plea challenging the trial court's order before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.