'Kejriwal's life in danger,' Sunita hits out at BJP in INDIA bloc rally

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels have fallen 34 times between June 3 and July 7

Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife

Talking about the health condition of her husband, Sunita said there is a sensor tied to his arm that records his sugar levels. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Tuesday hit out at the BJP saying their politics is about "hatred" and "stopping" the work of residents of the national capital even as she stressed that her husband's life is in danger in Tihar.
Addressing the INDIA bloc rally here at Jantar Mantar, Sunita Kejriwal alleged that her husband was framed in the excise policy case on the basis of one statement.
"Why did the ED (Enforcement Directorate) arrest Kejriwal? It was because of a conspiracy and pressure," she said.
"The trial court grated bail to him. But the Centre initiated twin actions -- the ED took a stay on the bail and the CBI (central Bureau of Investigation)arrested him. He has been suffering from diabetes for last 22 years but we had to approach the court to get him insulin," she said.
Talking about the health condition of her husband, Sunita said there is a sensor tied to his arm that records his sugar levels.
"If sugar levels go down below 50, the patient starts shivering. While he was at home, such things happened once in five months and we would give him something sweet to stabilise him. But a few days back, we learnt that in jail his sugar levels have gone down multiple times," she said.
 

The AAP has been accusing the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels have fallen 34 times between June 3 and July 7.
"I am thankful to God that nothing untoward happened with him. His life is in danger. Recently LG sir wrote a letter saying that chief minister is "wilfully" reducing his food intake," she said.
"What joke this is! He also said he is taking less insulin. When sugar levels are high, then insulin is administered," she said.
Hitting out at the BJP, she said, "Is this not dictatorship and conspiracy of the BJP? They have framed him in a fake case to stop the work of people of Delhi. He would always fight to ensure that the work of people does not suffer."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

