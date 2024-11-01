Business Standard
BJP seeks Rahul's apology for remarks on reservation, Veer Savarkar

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lead the opposition's election campaign in Maharashtra starting November 6

Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar attacked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar attacked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ahead of his upcoming visit to Maharashtra and sought an apology for his remarks on 'reservation ' and 'Veer Savarkar'.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Ashish Shelar said, "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Maharashtra, and I want to say two things with great respect. First, Rahul Gandhi should apologize to Chaitya Bhoomi and seek forgiveness from Babasaheb Ambedkar for his remark about the reservation. Why is he opposing Dr Ambedkar's constitution and reservation? If Rahul Gandhi doesn't respond, BJP will protest."

"Who gave him the right to abolish reservation, which is a constitutional right granted by Dr Ambedkar's constitution. We will question him and demand answers. Also, Uddhav Thackeray should ask Rahul Gandhi about Congress's role in insulting Veer Savarkar in Karnataka," he stated.

 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lead the opposition's election campaign in Maharashtra starting November 6.

Gandhi will participate in a joint rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Mumbai, where NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will also be present. During the rally, the three leaders will release a common guarantee, as announced by Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole.

Commenting on MVA, BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, "I think there does not exist anymore an entity called Maha Vikas Aghadi. Aghadi does not exist anymore. They are not ready to listen to each other. Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut are at loggerheads. Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that he won't speak to some leaders. Aaditya Thackeray is doing his work but not speaking with others. There are already 3 factions in Congress."

"They are not ready to cooperate. Pawar Sahab seems to be finding it difficult to bring them together and go ahead. So, I think Maha Vikas Aghadi does not exist anymore. They will disintegrate soon," claimed Shelar.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi, interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, said Congress party will think of scrapping reservations when India becomes a "fair place," which it is not.

He also reiterated the need to conduct a caste census while saying that 90 per cent of the country's population--OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis--not having proper representation in the country is the "elephant in the room."

The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Mumbai Maharashtra Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

