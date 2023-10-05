Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai: PM Modi takes dig at Gehlot over his absence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his absence at the official event here on Thursday in which projects of about Rs 5,000 crore were unveiled and said the Congress leader has confidence that when Modi comes, everything will be fine.

PM Modi, who addressed a rally after unveiling the development projects in Jodhpur, also attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over the law and order situation in the state, saying there were several instances of atrocities against the Dalits and women.

"It was a government programme but the Chief Minister was absent. Why was he not there? Because he has confidence that if Modi comes, everything will be fine," PM Modi said.

"Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai. Aur isliye unko laga ki arre bhai Modi aa rahe hain to bas ho jayega. Aur mai bhi unko kehta hun, aap vishram kijiye, ab hum samhal lenge (He has so much confidence in Modi. He felt that Modi is coming, works will be done. And I am also telling him that you take rest, we will take care of everything)," he added.

PM Modi also referred to the central government's decision on Wednesday to provide an additional subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG cylinders for Ujjawala beneficiaries after an earlier subsidy of Rs 200.

"Today, the people of Jodhpur, Marwar received several gifts simultaneously. I have already come prepared with a special gift right from Delhi. Yesterday, the BJP government decided that beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana will receive gas cylinders only for Rs 600. During Raksha Bandhan, we made it cheaper by Rs 400. Now for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, we have made it cheaper by another Rs 100," PM Modi said.

"This is our effort to make cooking pollution-free. Your health is our priority. For the BJP government, your health is our priority. On one side, we are providing free treatment facilities to poor families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and on the other side, we are building modern hospitals in record numbers," he added.

He said it is BJP's resolution to make Rajasthan the number one state in tourism.

"Who can make that happen? Modi can't do that, your vote can do that. With the power of your vote, BJP will form the Govt in Rajasthan and it will become the number one state in tourism," the Prime Minister said.

Congress-ruled Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls later this year.