Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Why is CM Fadnavis not concerned about Maratha children: Manoj Jarange

Why is CM Fadnavis not concerned about Maratha children: Manoj Jarange

Jarange said, We saw a father's love for his daughter yesterday, if he has so much concern for his daughter, why doesn't he care for the children from the Maratha community

Manoj Jarange

Quota activist Manoj Jarange | Image: Manoj Jarange Patil official Facebook account

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday asked why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who cares so much for his daughter does not show similar concern for the Maratha children and grant them reservation.

Jarange, who has undertaken several hunger strikes demanding quota in education and government jobs for the Maratha community, was referring to Fadnavis's statement on Tuesday that he had postponed shifting to the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai until his daughter's Class 10 exams get over.

Speaking to reporters here, Jarange said, "We saw a father's love for his daughter yesterday....if he has so much concern for his daughter, why doesn't he care for the children from the Maratha community?  "For your daughter's sake, you are not shifting to another bungalow just 500 metres away....then why can't you see the plight of our kids who hang themselves if they get less marks in exams? Why doesn't the CM give them the reservation which is their right," Jarange added.

 

He also claimed that the Dhangar community too was misled for ten years with the promise of reservation which did not materialise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Milkipur Assembly bypoll: Nearly 30% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Prayagraj Stampede, MahaKumbh Stampede, Stampede

DMK flays Centre, UP govt for 'hiding' Mahakumbh stampede casualties

PM Modi Parliament

We've to achieve greater goals of strong India, says PM Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Neither UPA nor NDA solved unemployment issue, says Rahul Gandhi

Govt claims digital Mahakumbh, but hiding digits of dead: Akhilesh Yadav

Govt claims digital Mahakumbh, but hiding digits of dead: Akhilesh Yadav

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Quota Maratha quota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon