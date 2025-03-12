Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oppn alleges energy projects along Indo-Pak border compromise security

Asking a supplementary during Question Hour, Manish Tewari of the Congress said national security and energy security have to go hand in hand

Congress MP Manish Tewari noted that as per security protocol, any big infrastructure project should be at least 10 km away from the IB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 12 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Opposition members, mainly from the Congress and DMK, on Wednesday held a noisy protest in the Lok Sabha over clearance granted to a renewable energy project near the India-Pakistan border.

Asking a supplementary during Question Hour, Manish Tewari of the Congress said national security and energy security have to go hand in hand.

He claimed the mixed renewable energy project will run up to one kilometer of the International Border (IB) and noted that as per security protocol, any big infrastructure project should be at least 10 km away from the IB.

He asked whether any relaxation was granted to the proposed project.

 

The government asserted that nods and licences to any proposal are granted after obtaining clearances from the Centre, the state and relevant agencies.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government is keen to produce renewable energy in the country.

He said clearances are sought from the central, state government and relevant agencies before licences are issued and nod is granted.

Not satisfied with the reply, Congress members raised slogans on national security and stormed the Well of the House.

They, along with DMK members, then staged a walkout.

The Congress had recently hit out at the Centre, alleging that it has endangered national security to benefit private billionaires, over reports that border security rules were relaxed for a business group to set up an energy park.

Opposition parties Manish Tewari Indian National Congress Pakistan-India Energy plan India-pak border

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

