Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on March 7-8 to plan for Assembly elections

Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on March 7-8 to plan for Assembly elections

Ahmedabad AICC meet will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi, will be on a visit to Gujarat on March 7-8, wherein he will meet district and state-level party workers. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be on a visit to Gujarat on March 7-8, wherein he will meet district and state-level party workers and party leaders of the state to discuss preparations for the next Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal reviewed the preparations for the All India Congress Committee Meeting in Ahmedabad, scheduled to be held on April 8-9.

He also visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in the city and paid homage to India's first Union Home Minister.

"As part of the visit to review preparations for our AICC Meeting scheduled April 8-9, visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad and paid homage to Sardar Patel, our great freedom fighter and stalwart Congressman who has forever been our guiding light," Venugopal posted on X.

 

According to a press release issued by the Congress, the Ahmedabad AICC meet will bring together AICC delegates from across the nation to deliberate on the challenges posed by the "anti-people policies" and the "relentless attack" on the Constitution and its values by the BJP while charting the party's future course of action.

Also Read

Crude oil

Highlights: US crude futures fall to $66.77 a barrel, lowest since November 2024

Germany, Germany flag

Highlights: Man rams car into crowd in western Germany; at least one dead, several injured

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Only unemployment, inflation manufactured in bulk under Modi govt: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'They stand united': Rahul Gandhi on Kerala leaders amid Shashi Tharoor row

core sector, energy, manufacturing

Highlights: Core sectors' output grows by 4.6% in January, shows govt data

The session will commence on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, followed by the AICC Delegates' meeting on April 9. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over both sessions, which will be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, all Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, national office bearers, senior party leaders, and other AICC delegates, said the Congress.

This AICC session is being convened as a continuation of the resolutions adopted at the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting (Nava Satyagraha Baithak), which commemorated the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the 1924 INC session.

"Recognising the urgent need to preserve, protect, and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the Constitution, it was decided that between January 26 2025 and January 26 2026, the Indian National Congress will launch a massive, nationwide public outreach campaign called the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, along with an AICC session in Gujarat, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, reaffirming our commitment to his ideals of truth, non-violence, and justice," the statement issued by Venugopal on February 23 said.

The upcoming AICC session will serve not only as a platform for crucial deliberations but also as a reaffirmation of the Congress Party's collective resolve to address the concerns of the common people and present a strong alternative vision for the nation, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Abu Azmi Eknath Shinde

Abu Azmi withdraws Aurangzeb remark after uproar, Mahayuti seeks action

Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM

T'gana CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre for releasing dues of Rs 1,468.94 cr

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP Budget 2025-26 focuses on 'priority to the deprived': Yogi Adityanath

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM Stalin to chair all-party meet on delimitation to counter Centre

PremiumAnnual government spending has shot up. Fiscal deficit concerns remain. Between the Centre and states, sometimes one has scored over the other. An overview of government finances since 1975

Rising welfare costs push states to trim budgets, rethink policies

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon