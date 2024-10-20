Business Standard
Home / India News / 2 labourers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Ganderbal

2 labourers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Ganderbal

The terrorists opened firing on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in the district

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Representative image

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two labourers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

The terrorists opened firing on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in the district, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two labourers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers.


Omar Abdullah condemns terror attack on non-local labourers

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the terror attack on non-local labourers.
 
"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Abdullah said in a post on X.
 
Two non-local labourers were killed and two injured in the attack on their camp. The labourers were working on a tunnel project in the Gund area of the district.
 
People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone also condemned the attack.
 
"Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with families of these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice," he said in a post on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack carried out by unidentified gunmen.
 
He said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere and urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.

Also Read

Security forces, police

Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Baramulla

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Hope Kashmir marathon becomes one of top events in world, says CM Abdullah

Security forces,army,soilder

Non-local shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Shopian; investigation underway

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah-led J&K Cabinet passes resolution to restore statehood

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

J&K's 5.9 mn tonne lithium reserve to be re-explored after failed auction

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attacks Labourer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon