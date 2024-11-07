Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Epsilon ties up with S Korean firm to build high-capacity Li-ion batteries

Epsilon ties up with S Korean firm to build high-capacity Li-ion batteries

As part of the collaboration, Epsilon will supply synthetic Graphite, which will be used to create and evaluate Silicon-monoxide -Graphite composites in Daejoo's laboratories

lithium battery lithium ion

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Battery material manufacturer Epsilon Advanced Materials on Thursday said it has joined hands with South Korean firm Daejoo to develop a Silicon-Graphite composite to boost lithium-ion battery discharge capacity.

Under the joint programme, the companies have set an ambitious target of developing materials for lithium-ion batteries with 450 - 600 mAh/g capacity to increase their discharge capacity by 50 per cent and life span by thousands of cycles, Epsilon said.

As part of the collaboration, Epsilon will supply synthetic Graphite, which will be used to create and evaluate Silicon-monoxide -Graphite composites in Daejoo's laboratories.

Daejoo, on its part, will provide samples for the same purpose, allowing Epsilon to tailor and test Silicon monoxide-graphite composites in its own labs, it said, adding the two partners aim to qualify these materials with their customers to develop innovative products.

 

The first stage development and evaluation of the composite material are expected to be completed by the end of this year and then explore the material qualification with cell manufacturers jointly, the company said.

"This collaboration is for accelerating India's and global transition to clean energy and sustainable mobility. Through continuous R&D efforts like these, we are committed to pioneering advancements in battery innovation.

More From This Section

Tata power

Tata Power partners with Noida Airport for Rs 550 cr clean energy project

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank raises lending rate by 5 basis points on select maturity

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield India REIT to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr via issue of unitholders

Reliance Power

SECI debars Reliance Power from future tenders for the next three years

Freshworks

Freshworks to lay off 660 employees as part of global restructuring plan

"Upon successful completion of our rigorous in-house evaluation processes, we will be well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of the mobility industry by providing high-performance, safe battery solutions," said Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Group.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to innovate and enhance battery performance. Collaborating with Epsilon, not only strengthens our presence in the rapidly growing Indian market but also aligns with our global strategy of developing advanced materials tailored to the diverse needs of customers and the market," said Dae Woon Park, Managing Director at Daejoo Electronic Materials.

Also Read

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

IPEF identifies semiconductors, minerals, batteries as critical sectors

Mercedes

Mercedes expands BEV range; rolls out 2nd locally produced model in India

Electronics, Tablet, Laptop

Battery-powered devices are overheating more often on planes, raising alarm

South Korea fire, fire, building fire

South Korean lithium battery maker CEO arrested over deadly fire incident

Tata Motors

Tata Motors partners with Octillion Power Systems for EV battery boost

Topics : Lithium battery lithium ion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon