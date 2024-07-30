JMM slams Centre over Jharkhand train accident, asks railways min to focus

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts (Photo:PTI)

The ruling JMM on Tuesday criticised the central government for the train accident in Jharkhand and took a jibe at the Centre and the BJP stating that Chief Minister Hemant Soren and INDIA bloc were not involved. In a social media post, JMM also urged the Centre to ask Railways Minister to stop making reels and pay attention to railways. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Hemant Soren Ji or INDIA Bloc has no hand in this. Do not give threats to get us trapped by ED/CBI," JMM said in the post on X. Tagging former chief minister and BJP state president Babulal Marandi, it said, "The entire responsibility for this (train accident) lies with your Railway Minister and the central government. Stop the Railway Minister from making reels and request him to focus on railways."



Two persons were killed and 20 others injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), they said.

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo. Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI.

He added that the "Howrah-Mumbai train hit the stationary goods train".

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.