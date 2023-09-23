close
Premier League: Manchester City star Jack Grealish nears return from injury

Jack Grealish is close to returning from injury and could be involved in Manchester City's game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, Pep Guardiola said.

Jack Grealish, Manchester City

AP Manchester
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Jack Grealish is close to returning from injury and could be involved in Manchester City's game against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, Pep Guardiola said.
The England international has been sidelined with a knee injury that has seen him miss City's last three games.
But he is back in training and in contention to make the squad for the home game against Forest.
Jack is coming back. He has trained well and maybe he will be ready for some minutes, City manager Guardiola said Friday.
Mateo Kovacic is also nearing recovery from muscular injury, but Bernardo Silva is out after being withdrawn in the first half of City's Champions League win against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.
(Silva) has a little injury. It is nothing much. The clinical development is good but it could be one week, 10 days, two weeks that he will be out, Guardiola said.

Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones are also out for City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : English Premier League Manchester City football

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

