ED case against Rana Ayyub: SC asks Ghaziabad court to adjourn proceedings
Business Standard

Murmu urges people to consider voting as contribution to nation building

As the Election Commission aims to ensure 75 per cent voter turnout in future elections, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged people to consider voting as their contribution to nation building.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu

She said people must vote with the spirit of "nation paramount".

Addressing AN event to mark the 13th National Voters' Day, she said it is a great achievement of India's election process and democracy that the active participation of women in the democratic process is continuously increasing.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the number of women voters was slightly higher than that of men.

She noted that for the first time in the history of Indian Parliament, the total number of women MPs in both the Houses together have reached the 115 mark.

From gram panchayats to Parliament, women are contributing significantly. Their participation and numbers should increase further, she said.

The president said that social revolution has been possible in the country during the past seven decades through the election process. It is a great success of our democracy that the common voter living in remote areas feels that he or she has a major role in deciding who would and how they would govern the country or the state.

She handed over the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to five youths who recently became voters.

During the event, President Murmu presented the national awards for the year 2022.

National awards for the best electoral practices will be presented to state and district level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2022 in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security management, election management, accessible election, electoral roll and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.

National awards will also be given to important stakeholders like government departments, and media organisations for their valuable contribution towards voters' awareness.

A first copy of the ECI publication, "Electing the First Citizen- An Illustrated Chronicle of India's Presidential Elections", will be presented to the president by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The book, a first-of-its-kind publication, gives glimpses into the historic journey of presidential elections in the country. It throws light on the nuances of the presidential electoral system and associated constitutional provisions through the timelines of the past 16 presidential elections.

A song -- Main Bharat Hoon- Hum Bharat Ke Matdata Hain -- produced by the Election Commission in association with Subhash Ghai Foundation, will also be screened.

The song brings forth the power of vote and celebrates the spirit of inclusive, accessible, ethical, participative and festive elections in the largest and most vibrant democracy of the world.

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission in 1950, a day before India became a republic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 17:49 IST

