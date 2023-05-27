close

May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development: PM

PM used the 'My Parliament My Pride' tag along with his tweet.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Parliament

Photo: PIB

Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the new Parliament building as a "temple of democracy" and wished that it continues to strengthen India's development trajectory and empower millions.

Modi, who had urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride', also noted that through very emotional voiceovers people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfill people's aspirations with more vigour.

Tagging a tweet by Union minister Hardeep Puri lauding the new Parliament building, Modi said on Twitter, "May this Temple of Democracy continue strengthening India's development trajectory and empowering millions."

He used the 'My Parliament My Pride' tag along with his tweet. The prime minister also re-tweeted several people's posts with the video of the new Parliament building and their voiceovers.

In another tweet, Modi said, "Several people are expressing their joy on #MyParliamentMyPride. Through very emotional voice-overs they are conveying a spirit of pride that our nation is getting a new Parliament which will keep working to fulfill people's aspirations with more vigour."

Modi on Friday had said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud, as he posted a video of the newly-constructed complex on Twitter and urged people to share it on the social media platform with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride'.

Modi had also urged people to share the video with their voiceover.

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated on Sunday and the ceremony will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Modi.

The video shared by Modi gives a virtual tour of the new building including the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Officials said the havan will be held outside the new building around 7 am and the ceremonial sceptre Sengol will be handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh among others are expected to be present during the formal inauguration of the new complex.

The triangular-shaped four-storey Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

