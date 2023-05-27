close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Oppn's boycott of new Parl building inauguration an insult: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at the Opposition for its decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying it was an "insult"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Anurag Thakur, (Photo: Twitter)

Anurag Thakur, (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at the Opposition for its decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying it was an "insult".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday and 20 Opposition parties, including Congress, AAP, TMC and Samajwadi Party, have announced a boycott of the function contending that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours.

"It is a different matter that some people got barred from Parliament. Earlier, they used to find excuses for not allowing Parliament to function. Now, they are talking of boycott which is also an insult," Thakur said.

The minister for information and broadcasting was addressing the inaugural session of a day-long national conclave organised by Doordarshan to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the Modi government.

India takes pride in being the "mother of democracy" and Prime Minister Modi has given a new Parliament building to the nation, which is the world's largest democracy, said Thakur.

Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra and Prasar Bharti CEO Gaurav Dwivedi attended the inaugural session of the conclave.

Also Read

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Connect with aspirational India through technology: Anurag Thakur to NRIs

Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP

All demands of wrestlers met, let police finish its probe: Anurag Thakur

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Thakur asks young diaspora to invest in India

Nehru's legacy stands tall like beacon: Rahul pays tributes to 1st PM

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Court not an institution to sermonise society on morality, ethics: SC

Orange alert in Haryana, Raj, UP amid possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi

Int'l tourist footfall in India will rise if citizens promote places: EAM

A booklet titled "9 Years -- Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan", listing the achievement of the Modi government, was also released on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Parliament Politics

First Published: May 27 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Int'l tourist footfall in India will rise if citizens promote places: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
2 min read

Iconic Beirut museum reopens 3 years after massive damage from port blast

Beirut museum
2 min read

Triveni Engineering & Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

net
1 min read

13 dead due to rain-related incidents in Raj in 2 days; downpour continues

Representative Image
2 min read

Know your minister: A look at 24 MLAs sworn-in to Karnataka cabinet today

Congress
5 min read

Most Popular

When does India declare drought and how is it linked to the monsoon

drought
6 min read

New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

PM Modi
1 min read

NIA moves HC seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik in terror funding case

New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court will pronounce its verdict on the quantum of punishment awarded to Mal
3 min read

Broke rules while travelling on train? Here're fines you may have to pay

Trains
2 min read

Satyendar Jain suffers head injury, medical board constituted for treatment

Image
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon