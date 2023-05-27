close

Orange alert in Haryana, Raj, UP amid possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi

India Meteorological Department issued an Orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days

Delhi monsoon

Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an Orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

The weather department said that due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea, northwest India will have similar weather today and tomorrow and there will be thunderstorms in North-Western India for 5 days.

It also noted that there is a possibility of heavy rain in North-East UP and thunderstorm in other areas on Sunday.

"Due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea, northwest India will have similar weather today and tomorrow. From tomorrow its effect will be mainly in UP and will reduce from the next day onwards. There will be thunderstorms in North-Western India for 5 days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days," said Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD Scientist.

"We have issued an Orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, UP but tomorrow there is a possibility of heavy rain in North-East UP and thunderstorm in other areas," she added.

Earlier in the day, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The sudden change in weather would bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

IMD predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

First Published: May 27 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

