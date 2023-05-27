close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Petrol pump employee refuses to accept Rs 2,000 note, man files complaint

A complaint regarding the matter was received at Kotla police station on Friday, a senior police officer said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A man filed a complaint against an employee of a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 here after the attendant allegedly refused to accept a Rs 2,000 note, police said on Saturday.

A complaint regarding the matter was received at Kotla police station on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The complainant stated that he went to a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 to fill petrol in his scooter. He gave a Rs 2,000 note against a bill of Rs 400, but the petrol pump attendant refused to take the note, the officer said.

The officer said that the complaint is being examined.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Also Read

Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Chinese astronauts meet colleagues in space; makes country's first

CRPF tasked to oversee security in violence-hit Manipur: Officials

Efforts to arrest Atiq's wife, Ashraf's brother-in-law intensify

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over mobile phone snatching incident

NITI meet: C'garh CM asks Centre to make arrangement for GST compensation

Oppn's boycott of new Parl building inauguration an insult: Anurag Thakur

Nehru's legacy stands tall like beacon: Rahul pays tributes to 1st PM

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Court not an institution to sermonise society on morality, ethics: SC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rs 2000 notes Delhi Petrol pump

First Published: May 27 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pak govt cancels diplomatic passports of 9 PTI leaders, launches crackdown

Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag
1 min read

Court not an institution to sermonise society on morality, ethics: SC

Supreme Court
3 min read

Orange alert in Haryana, Raj, UP amid possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi

Delhi monsoon
2 min read

Int'l tourist footfall in India will rise if citizens promote places: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
2 min read

Iconic Beirut museum reopens 3 years after massive damage from port blast

Beirut museum
2 min read

Most Popular

When does India declare drought and how is it linked to the monsoon

drought
6 min read

New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

PM Modi
1 min read

NIA moves HC seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik in terror funding case

New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court will pronounce its verdict on the quantum of punishment awarded to Mal
3 min read

Broke rules while travelling on train? Here're fines you may have to pay

Trains
2 min read

Satyendar Jain suffers head injury, medical board constituted for treatment

Image
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon