Capacit'e Infraprojects Q4 net profit grows 90% on year to Rs 21.65 cr

Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd on Friday posted an over 90 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.65 crore for the March 2023 quarter, backed by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 11.39 crore during the January-March quarter of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also reported a rise in its total income to Rs 448.56 crore against Rs 348.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 411.99 crore compared to Rs 332.81 crore a year ago.

In a statement, the company said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for Q4 FY23 grew 46 per cent to Rs 85 crore compared to Rs 58 crore in Q4 FY22. While the EBITDA margin for Q4 FY23 rose 19.4 per cent from 16.7 per cent in Q4 FY22.

The order book on a standalone basis stood at Rs 9,513 crore as of March 31, 2023.

"The performance (of the company) has been remarkable as we continued to accelerate profitable growth and build our position as a leading building EPC company.

"With the healthy order book and sustained order inflow and our expertise in executing and delivering projects on time, we are optimistic that we shall witness healthy and sustainable growth," Rohit Katyal, Executive Director & CFO, said.

Capacit'e provides end-to-end construction services for housing, commercial hospitals, hotels and industrial projects.