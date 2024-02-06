Sensex (    %)
                        
A 23-year-old US man buys foldable home from Amazon, watch video here

A US man bought a foldable home from Amazon costing $26,000. Jeffrey Bryant shared a video which is viral on TikTok and was also shared on Twitter

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Buying a house is still a dream for many people in the world and in today's era it can become a challenge. Recently, a video went viral on social media where a 23-year-old boy Jeffrey Bryant who hails from Los Angeles spent a whopping $26000 (over Rs 21,00,000) to buy a foldable home from Amazon.

The 23-year-old boy shared the video on TikTok which went viral and an X user also shared the clip on X. In that video, Jeffery could be seen giving a tour of his new house. He shows the rooms, the bathroom, and plumbing system of the foldable home. While giving a tour, he mentioned that he likes the bathroom and he also added that the ceiling of the house is low.

The video has garnered over 17k views and over 200 people liked the video. The video has gained mixed reactions from the X users. Some say the house is too costly, others say it is only for entertainment while some seriously liked the idea of foldable homes.

One of the users relates to the feeling of buying a first home and he commented, "A joy to see this. Remembering the first house I bought that had boarded-up windows, a stolen mailbox, and graffiti on a wall. No one had lived in it for almost two years. Older relatives thought how sad, I was nuts, etc. Great this young man will have his own home,"

Another user talked about some of the technical parts of setting up a home and he wrote, "What's the total cost when you add the cost of land, moving house there, permits, utility hookups (electric, gas, water, sewer), landscaping, etc.?"

"A foldup home. Amazing, I think Elon lives in something like this, only nicer," another user wrote.

A fourth user mocked and mentioned, "Man, is our economy booming."

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

