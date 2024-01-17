Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Viral video shows car avoiding collision with train, watch video here

A car can be seen missing collision with a train by a narrow margin, driving inches away from an incoming Indian railway train. Watch the video here

car avoiding collision with train

car avoiding collision with train

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A video is going viral on different social media platforms showing a car driving inches away from an incoming Indian Railway train. The train was running slow, and the car moved past the railway crossing stop and started moving next to the train.

On the other end, people were waiting for the train to pass and curiously watching the unusual movement of the car next to the train. 

The number plate of the car is clearly visible, which shows that the car belongs to Uttar Pradesh. The white car appears to be a Maruti Suzuki Dzire. There is no information available about the location and timing of the video. 

The 28-second video was posted by an X user, who captioned that video that reads, "Now that's what we call a close escape. Also, A part of me wanted the train to give at least some damage to the car, it would have been a great lesson to the stupid car owner."

Watch the video here: 

The video has garnered over 1.25 lakh views and more than 700 people liked the video as of now.

The video is going viral on social media and users are showering some witty comments on the video. 

One of the X users wrote, "UP hai bhaiya.. kuch bhi ho sakta hai !!"

Another user wrote, "Atleast a good Samaritan from the train should have thrown some thing on the car to drive the point!!"

Some people requested action against the car driver and wrote, "RPF and local police should lodge complaints and actions should be taken."

"Surprising that the ALP did not get down to give a tight slap (Kantaap) once the loco safely passed the car," another user commented.

"Also, this can be called stupidity," another user wrote. 

Every year, a significant number of people die in level crossing accidents. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, a total of 16,431 people died and 1,852 people were injured in railway accidents in 2021.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Viral video: YouTuber organises 'helicopter ride' for retiring US cop

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

List of cancelled trains, 27 December: Heavy fog causes train cancellations

WATCH: Bull spotted in UP SBI branch; wants Rs 15 lakh, says Akhilesh Yadav

Viral video: YouTuber organises 'helicopter ride' for retiring US cop

Amid fuel crisis, Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food in Hyderabad

Social media firms gain $11 bn in ads from under-18 users in 2022: Report

Ratan Tata's birthday: Interesting facts about the legendary industrialist

Topics : Indian Railway Train Accident train collision India Viral video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon