Indigo flight passengers sing 'Ram Aayenge' while travelling to Ayodhya

A video is going viral on social media where people can be seen singing Ram Aayenge on an IndiGo flight. Along with singing, they were also clapping to the tune of the devotional song

The video of the moment was shared by MyGov's official Instagram account that instantly went viral.

Ahead of Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the video of people celebrating it with enthusiasm is shared by thousands of people. The video was shared by MyGov's official Instagram account singing Ram Aayenge.

Watch the video here:

The caption of the viral video reads, "Ram Aayenge’ reverberates in the air, quite literally! Passengers on a flight to Ayodhya sing in unison showing their excitement. It's a truly uplifting experience, setting the tone for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya."

The video went viral and has garnered over 16 million views and it was liked by more than 1.5 million users.

Consecration ceremony details

On the occasion of 'Pran Prathistha,' the Prime Minister of India will perform the rituals along with a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. Celebrities from different fields are invited to the ceremony.

The religious proceeding will begin at 12:20 pm, and it is expected to conclude by 1 pm on the same day.

Several central government offices and various institutions will observe a half-day due to the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony.

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Temple





READ: WATCH: On day of 'pran pratishtha', Ayodhya city captured from aerial view The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today, January 22, 2024. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and will conclude at 1 pm. Over 7000 VVIPs from across the world including several actors, cricketers, politicians, industrialists, etc. are reportedly taking part in the ceremony. PM Modi reached Ayodhya at 10.25 am today.

German singer sang Ram Aayenge

ANI shared a video of German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann who surprised the internet with her performance of the devotional song 'Ram Aayenge'. As the song went viral, people said that she had a beautiful voice. Many other fans talked about her ability to speak Hindi.