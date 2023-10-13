OnePlus to unveil its maiden foldable smartphone in India on October 19

Chinese electronic brand OnePlus confirmed the launch of its maiden foldable smartphone- OnePlus Open, in India. The new foldable smartphone will be unveiled at an in-person event in Mumbai at 7:30 PM (IST) on October 19.

Announcing the official launch date for the new foldable smartphone, OnePlus President Kinder Liu said the Open smartphone will not compromise on its display, camera performance and weight despite its foldable form factor. He also stated that with this new device, OnePlus will continue to explore new opportunities and possibilities with evolving smartphone form factors.

OnePlus has also promised to deliver a flagship-level performance and experience with its new foldable smartphone. According to media reports, the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone will feature a 7.82-inch main display and a 6.31-inch outer shell display. The device may get up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage along with the Alert Slider, which OnePlus reintroduced with its 11 series.

Previously, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that its maiden foldable device would be released under OPPO brand in some countries. OnePlus also confirmed that both devices will be identical but have different brand names.

Lau said the upcoming foldable has been a joint development project between the sister brands' teams. He also said that the idea to co-develop a foldable device is to offer the best foldable device using the expertise and experience of both brands.