close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: details on his history, celebration, quotes

In India, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is still a symbol of Rajput's bravery and pride. Also, recall as an unbelievable figure in Indian history and is known for his boldness, gallantry, and patriotism

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A festival 'Maharana Pratap Jayanti' is held to honour Maharana Pratap Singh, a Mewar-based Rajput king. The legendary ruler is known as a genuine nationalist that initiated the main conflict for Freedom. In the battle of Haldighati, he fought alongside Akbar, one of the most famous Mughal emperors.
After four hours of fighting, Maharana Pratap was forced to escape. But he was able to kill a lot of enemies on the battlefield, which earned him the respect and honour he has today. On the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla phase, the third month of the Hindu calendar, his birthday is commemorated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti.




Maharana Pratap Jayanti: History

Maharana Pratap is an honour and even worshipped by Indians, particularly in the North. When Akbar, the Mughal Emperor, invaded the dynasty of Maharana Pratap's father, the story of the great king began. Afterwards, when Maharana Pratap himself became king, he denied to collaborate with Akbar various times.
Despite being many by two to one, the king defeated the Mughals once in the battle of Haldighati even though he had not completely conquered them. He accomplished this by employing terrain strategies intended to eliminate the opposing general.



Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Celebration

On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, special, extensive pujas are performed in his memory. On this special day, there are also a number of cultural discussions and events in many parts of the nation. On his birthday, a lot of people also go to his memorial statue in Udaipur. In addition, the king's legacy is honoured with lively parades and religious ceremonies in states like Rajasthan. 


Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Quotes

    • “It's better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life living happily and simply.”

Also Read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Know his early life, education, sayings and more

Prime Minister Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

After Mumbai, Backstreet Boys set to perform in Gurugram's Airia Mall today

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

Maharashtra Day 2023: Date, history, significance, key facts, wishes

Labour Day 2023: History, Evolvement, Importance, Celebration of day

Why do landlords reject bachelors? Here's what Bengaluru flat owner says

    • “Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever.”
    • “It's the duty of each and every human to abolish dishonesty and injustice from the world.”
    • “Time gives its legacy to a powerful and courageous person, so stay steadfast on your way.”
Topics : Patriotism Freedom fighters rajasthan

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

Dynasts looted funds meant for welfare schemes in UP, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 61,850, silver unchanged at Rs 78,100

Gold
2 min read

China vows 'resolute countermeasures' against Canada over envoy's expulsion

China
3 min read

Blinken threatened to be held in contempt over US' Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken AP/PTI(
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read
Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read
Web Exclusive

Sensex recovers 800 pts from Friday's low; key reasons behind the rally

bull market, rise, rally, sensex, share
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon