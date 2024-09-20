Business Standard
Home / Social Viral / This man makes a living by destroying weddings. Here's how he's doing it

This man makes a living by destroying weddings. Here's how he's doing it

From a joke to a thriving profession, this man from Spain is now a trending figure in the wedding world, offering an unconventional escape route for couples with cold feet

wedding

Photo: Pexels

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What started as a cheeky prank has spiralled into one of the most bizarre and trending wedding services in the world.
Ernesto Reinares Varea
, a self-proclaimed ‘wedding destroyer’ from Spain, is making waves by crashing weddings for a living — on request.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Varea’s unlikely rise began with a joke. He posted a satirical online ad: “If you have doubts or don’t want to get married and don’t know how to refuse, don’t worry, I’ll object to your wedding.” The punchline? For 500 euro (around Rs 47,000), he promised to interrupt ceremonies with a dramatic objection.

 
 
But what was meant as a laugh quickly exploded into a booming business. Soon, couples desperate for a way out began flooding Varea’s inbox, asking him to ruin their big day. “I’ve got weddings booked until December,” Varea told Newsflash, still in shock over the demand for his services.

For a substantial fee, Varea crashes weddings, posing as the secret lover of the bride or groom and bringing the ceremony to a sudden halt. For those seeking extra drama, he offers a premium service — taking a slap for 50 euros as enraged guests react to his staged interruptions.

What began as a joke has turned into a booming business. Varea is now a trending figure in the wedding industry, offering an unconventional escape for couples with cold feet. With a fully booked schedule and a viral story, he has become a global sensation.

While Varea’s antics are shocking, they pale in comparison to infamous wedding crashers like Sandra Lynn Henson, who was recently arrested for stealing gifts from newlyweds in the US. Unlike these intruders, Varea’s disruptions are part of the plan, making him a welcome disruptor in an industry not used to such antics.



Also Read

Wedding season, weddings, wedding attire

Wedding season to generate Rs 4.25 tn in expenditure in Nov-Dec: Report

Abdu Rozik calls off his wedding

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with Amira; know reason

Singer Charlie Puth marries girlfriend Brooke Sansons

Singer Charlie Puth marries girlfriend Brooke Sansons, shares post on Insta

Shubhtithi Weddings

How Shubhtithi Weddings' Founders Are Bridging the Gap Between Tradition and Modernity

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant greet Mysore Cafe owner

'We eat your food at our house', Ambani family welcomes Mysore Cafe owner

Topics : Weddings wedding BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon