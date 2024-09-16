Viral Video: Arizona man finds a Lego piece stuck in his nose for 3 decades

Business Standard
An Arizona man shared a video on his Instagram account stating that in the 1990s, at the age of "six or so," he dislodged a Lego piece stuck in his nose for 26 years.

In a rare incident, a man from Arizona claimed that he dislodged a Lego piece that had been stuck in his nose for around three decades. The 32-year-old man shared a video on his social media platform where he posted a bizarre experience shedding light on the mystery behind his long-standing health issues.

Norton has been suffering from multiple breathing issues throughout his life such as sleep apnea and asthma. However, he recently found the true reason behind this discomfort.
At the age of six or so, in the 1990s, he explains that he had pushed a Lego man piece up his nose, which got stuck. His mother had used tweezers to take it out. And the two thought that the thing was out of his nose for good, but little did they know a piece of it was still lodged up there for all these years. 
 

How did he take it out?

Norton shared an Instagram story on his social media platform, where he shared the complete story of his discomfort and how he blew his nose while showering and accidentally removed that Lego piece from his nose. 

While sharing his story, he said,  "I was in the shower. And my doctor has told me, with the dry, hot summer months, it's really helpful to blow your nose while you're in the shower because of the humidity of the steam and everything and today I blew my nose and low and behold a Lego shot out."

"I feel like this Lego piece has been the culprit for the last 26 years. I am shooketh. I can breathe out of this side of my nose now, and it's fantastic. I haven't been able to do that since I was a child," the 32-year-old added.

In the viral video, Norton revealed that the doctor advised him to blow his nose during the shower because of the humidity of the steam and everything. One day, he blew his nose and suddenly a Lego shot out. 

How did social media react?

Norton shared the video on X and he gained over 6000 views and 200 likes on Instagram. His video went viral and has sparked a flood of reactions with multiple users expressing shock and amusement. 

One of the users commented, "Glad you got the Lego out, it was hurting my nose just thinking about it!" 

"OMG, my kid got a Lego stuck in his nose last year, and we had to go to the ER. We wore our masks, and thankfully, he sneezed it out," a second user wrote.
 
A third user wrote, "That’s actually pretty clever thinking for a small kid to engineer a Lego man to try and get it to connect to the piece in your nose. Obviously, didn’t work, but still some advanced thinking in my opinion."

