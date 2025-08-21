Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Specials / BS Events / All roads lead to first Business Standard Infrastructure Summit today

All roads lead to first Business Standard Infrastructure Summit today

The day-long event will range from funding models for Viksit Bharat to the future of energy, aviation, and logistics

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways; Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy; Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways; Pralhad Joshi, Minister of New and Renewable Energy; Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three key Union ministers will grace the first edition of The Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, through their interactions, are set to capture India’s infrastructure scene — both opportunities and challenges. 
With the theme “India Builds: For Growth & Green”, the summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, financiers, and global experts to deliberate on the country’s infrastructure roadmap for a sustainable and developed Bharat. Aiming to bring India’s infrastructure success story to the fore, the premier event is being organised at the Taj Mahal Hotel here. 
 
A carefully curated agenda would cover the whole gamut of India’s infrastructure ambition. 
The day-long event will range from funding models for Viksit Bharat to the future of energy, aviation, and logistics. The summit will host six sessions through the day on varied topics related to roads, shipping, airports, power, renewable energy and more. 
The event will host some of the biggest names of the infrastructure sector including Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport; Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport; Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power; Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES; Amit Singh, Head of Business, South Asia & Middle East, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL); and Kapil Mahajan, CITO, Allcargo Logistics. 

Also Read

Metro, Delhi metro

Cabinet clears over ₹18,500 crore chip, hydro power, Metro rail plans

cylinder,lpg,women

Cabinet approves ₹300 LPG subsidy for PMUY beneficiaries in 2025-26

university, college, education, education loan

Cabinet clears ₹4,200 crore Merite scheme to upgrade technical education

Road, Highway, Road projects

Union Cabinet approves ₹2,157 crore highway expansion in Tamil Nadu

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

Cabinet clears ₹24,000 cr for PM Dhan Dhaanya Yojana to boost farm output

Some of the other leaders of the infrastructure sector to speak at the summit include Gauri Singh; Deputy Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder, ReNew; Prashant Choubey, President, Avaada Group; Alok Kumar, Former Secretary, Ministry of Power; Akshit Bansal, CEO & Founder, Statiq; Jagan Shah, CEO, Infravision Foundation; and Ramanuj Kumar, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. 
The three ministerial sessions will be a key highlight of the day, with renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi and shipping minister Sonowal delivering special addresses, while roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari featuring in the
closing fireside conversation on India’s infrastructure vision, policies, and regulatory outlook. 
The summit is expected to offer a mega platform for dialogue between the government, industry, and experts at a time when infrastructure is poised to be the backbone of India’s growth story for decades to come.

More From This Section

Panel

Renewable energy sector to transform Rajasthan: Experts at BS Samriddhi

BS Rajasthan Samriddhi

BS Samriddhi highlights: Entrepreneurs hate speed breakers, says Ajay Data

Ajay Data, Subodh Agarwal and Digvijay Dhabriya

Rajasthan needs ease of doing business, cost cuts: Experts at BS Samriddhi

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rajasthan is goldmine of opportunities for growth: Rathore at BS Samridhhi

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to headline BS Samriddhi Rajasthan: Details here

Topics : Pralhad Joshi Nitin Gadkari Sarbananda Sonowal Union Cabinet infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon